Deer dies in accident along Mandai Road

SINGAPORE: A deer died on Tuesday evening (Dec 18) in an accident involving a motorcycle along Mandai Road towards Mandai Avenue.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at 8.10pm, adding that the motorcyclist escaped with minor abrasions.

Advertisement

Photos posted on Facebook by the Nature Society Singapore group showed a deer lying on the road. Blood could be seen near the animal's face.

According to the post, the accident occurred at around 7.20pm.



There were two other reported accidents involving sambar deer this year.

In June, a Sambar deer was euthanised after an accident along the Bukit Timah Expressway involving three vehicles. There was another accident on Mandai Road in February.



Advertisement