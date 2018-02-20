Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen conferred French Legion of Honour award

SINGAPORE: Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen was on Tuesday (Feb 20) conferred France's highest award - Legion of Honour - awarded for both civilian and military merit regardless of citizenship, by French President Emmanuel Macron.



French Minister for the Armed Forces Florence Parly presented Dr Ng the award at an investiture ceremony held at the Ministry of Armed Forces in Paris, after Dr Ng had reviewed the French Honour Guard.



Past Singaporean recipients include former Chiefs of Defence Force and Service Chiefs, according to a press release by the Singapore defence ministry (MINDEF).



Dr Ng and Ms Parly meeting before the investiture ceremony on Tuesday (Feb 20). (Photo: MINDEF)

The two ministers had met prior to the ceremony to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, as well as discuss security developments of mutual interest, said MINDEF.

As part of his two-day programme to Paris, Dr Ng also toured the French aeronautics, space and defence research laboratory ONERA and was briefed on its existing collaboration with MINDEF.

"Dr Ng's visit underscores the strong and broad-based defence relationship between Singapore and France," said MINDEF, adding that both the countries' armed forces and defence establishments have regular high-level interactions.

The ministry also mentioned the Republic of Singapore Air Force's Advanced Jet Training in Cazaux, France - held since 1998 - and the countries' range of bilateral defence technology interactions and exchanges such as the Singapore and France Advanced Research Initiative meetings.

"These wide-ranging interactions have strengthened the friendship and mutual understanding between both countries," said MINDEF.