Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen to receive French Legion of Honour award

SINGAPORE: Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen will be receiving the French Legion of Honour during a visit to Paris from Feb 19 to Feb 20.

The award is the highest decoration in France given in recognition of outstanding service by civilians or military personnel, French or foreigner, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in a press release on Wednesday (Feb 14).



Before Dr Ng's trip to Paris, he will be attending the annual 54th Munich Security Conference (MSC) from Feb 17 to Feb 18, said MINDEF.

The MSC is a high-level security conference that brings together key foreign affairs and defence leaders from around the world.

This will be Dr Ng's seventh time attending the MSC, where he will speak on the topic "Bridging Troubled Waters - The South China Sea Dispute" on Feb 17.

He will also be discussing "Peace and Security in the Asia Pacific" on the next day during the 10th Munich Young Leaders round table.

