Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen to attend Xiangshan Forum, Military World Games in China

SINGAPORE: Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen will be in China from Thursday (Oct 17) to Tuesday, where he will give a speech at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum and attend the Military World Games in Wuhan.

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a press release on Thursday that Dr Ng will attend the opening ceremony of the 7th Military World Games in Wuhan on Friday.

The Military World Games is a multi-sport event that has taken place every four years since 1995.

The Games - which also features categories with military characteristics such as the aeronautical pentathlon, military pentathlon, and naval pentathlon - will play host to 10,000 athletes, coaches, medical personnel, and officials from more than 100 countries.

Aside from the Games, Dr Ng will also give a speech on Interests of Small and Medium-Sized Countries and Common Security at the plenary session of the annual Beijing Xiangshan Forum on Oct 22.

The annual forum - China’s equivalent of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore - brings together high-level defence, military and foreign affairs leaders from around the world to discuss a range of security issues.

As part of his visit, Dr Ng will meet with Chinese leaders in Beijing, including Defence Minister Wei Fenghe.

“Dr Ng’s visit reflects Singapore’s support for China’s regional engagement efforts, and underscores the warm and friendly bilateral defence relationship between the two countries that has deepened and grown over the years,” MINDEF said in the release.