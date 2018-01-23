Defer non-essential travel to affected regions of the Philippines amid volcano threat: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans should defer non-essential travel to affected areas in the Philippines given the possibility of a major eruption of the Mayon volcano in Albay province, the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Tuesday (Jan 23).



Mayon, the country's most active volcano, has been spewing ash, lava, and pyroclastic material since Jan 13, displacing close to 40,000 residents in the central province of Albay. Philippines authorities have closed all schools and urged residents to stay indoors.



MFA noted in a travel advisory that the Philippines authorities had on Monday raised the alert level for the volcano to level 4, signifying a hazardous eruption is imminent, from level 3, which warns that there is an "increased tendency" of such an eruption.



The Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology also extended the danger zone to 8km from the summit vent and has warned the public to be vigilant and refrain from entering this danger zone.



"Singaporeans currently in Albay Province and nearby regions should monitor these developments closely and avoid Mount Mayon and its vicinity. They are advised to take all necessary precautions for their personal safety, monitor the local news closely and heed the instructions of the local authorities," the ministry said in the travel alert.



The Foreign Affairs Ministry also advised travellers to check with their airlines before leaving, as volcanic eruptions may cause flight disruptions, and purchase comprehensive travel and medical insurance as well as be familiar with the terms and coverage of such insurance.



Singaporeans, the MFA said, are encouraged to eRegister with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg.



Those who need consular assistance may contact the Singapore Embassy in Manila or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office at:



Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in the Philippines

505 Rizal Drive Bonifacio Global City Taguig

Tel: +63 2 8569922

Email: singemb_mnl@mfa.sg

Tel: +63 917 860 4740 (after office hours)



Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hour)

Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: +65 6379 8800, +65 6379 8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg