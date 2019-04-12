Delays expected at Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints over Good Friday weekend: ICA

SINGAPORE: Travellers using the Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints during the Good Friday weekend can expect delays and heavy traffic, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday (Apr 12).



Traffic flow through both land checkpoints is expected to be particularly heavy between Apr 18 and Apr 19.



“Travellers using the land checkpoints during these periods can expect delays and are advised to adjust their travel plans where necessary,” ICA said.



"Security at our checkpoints remains the ICA's top priority against any potential threats to Singapore," it said. “With security checks, traffic build-up is inevitable, especially when large numbers of travellers use the checkpoints at the same time."



Travellers were also reminded not to carry prohibited items such as firecrackers, pop pops and chewing gum.



Travellers who carry dutiable or controlled items such as eggs, meat products and potted plants should also declare these to ICA officers prior to checks.



AVOID QUEUE-CUTTING



ICA also said there have been "many instances of queue-cutting" at both checkpoints during peak periods, which can cause congestion and compromise safety.

It also reminded motorists to observe traffic rules, maintain land discipline and cooperate with checkpoint officers.



Before embarking on their journeys, motorists are advised to check the traffic situation at the Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints through the One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System installed along the BKE and AYE respectively.



Motorists can also check ICA’s Facebook page for updates on the traffic situation at both checkpoints.

