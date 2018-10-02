Deliveroo launches monthly subscription service with unlimited deliveries

SINGAPORE: Food delivery service Deliveroo on Tuesday (Oct 2) launched a new monthly subscription service in Singapore offering unlimited deliveries.

The new service, called Deliveroo Plus, is priced at S$10.90 a month.

Customers who subscribe will not have to pay the usual S$3 delivery fee on their orders, Deliveroo said in a media release, adding that the new service will help the company expand its customer base.

Customers who sign up by November will have their subscription fee waived for the first month.



"With more than half of Singapore’s food delivery app users ordering in more than three times a month, those who sign up to Deliveroo Plus and dine in five times will save over S$4 a month," said the British-based company.



Subscribers will also have access to exclusive promotions, which will be rolled out over the next few weeks, it added.



The launch of Deliveroo Plus in Singapore follows the service's rollout in UK, Ireland, Spain and France. The company said 10 per cent of customers in these countries now subscribe to the service.



Deliveroo is headquartered in London and operates in 13 markets, including Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong and United Arab Emirates.

