Deliveroo to stop working with food delivery riders who use e-scooters on footpaths

SINGAPORE: Deliveroo will stop working with food delivery riders who use e-scooters on footpaths, the company said on Monday (Nov 4).

This comes after Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min announced in Parliament that the use of the devices on footpaths will be banned from Tuesday (Nov 5).

In response to queries from CNA, a Deliveroo spokesperson said the firm works closely with all its riders to ensure that they comply with road safety rules and guidelines.

“We sent out communications to all riders today to inform them of the new regulation. Should any rider be found using an e-scooter on footpaths after Nov 5, we will stop working with them.”

Deliveroo said it expects “minimal impact” to its operations, noting that personal mobility devices (PMD) and e-bikes make up 5 per cent of its entire delivery team of about 6,000 riders.

The spokesperson added that the Deliveroo had stopped taking on PMD delivery riders in May, in light of regulatory changes and public concern.

“All riders who join Deliveroo are required to complete a programme of introductory road safety guidance, as part of comprehensive onboarding sessions,” the spokesperson said, adding that Deliveroo works closely with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and attends regular meetings with the active mobility team to promote safe riding.

Materials on the latest safety information, tips and regulations are also provided to new riders, while weekly newsletters are dispatched to all riders, the spokesperson said.

During his speech in Parliament, Dr Lam noted that the authorities are aware that banning e-scooters on footpaths could have an impact on people such as food delivery riders, who use the devices for work.

However, he noted, less than 30 per cent of Deliveroo and Foodpanda’s riders use e-scooters, and LTA will work with such companies to help their riders switch to motorcycles or bicycles instead.

“Safety is of utmost importance for Deliveroo and we are speaking with our current riders on PMDs on how to best support them moving forward, including the possibility of helping them to transition to different vehicles if they prefer,” Deliveroo said.

CNA has contacted Foodpanda and GrabFood - the other two major firms operating food delivery services in Singapore - for comment.