Delivery driver jailed 3 months for causing deaths of 2 motorcyclists along BKE

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old delivery driver who collided into eight stationary motorcyclists, killing two, was jailed for three months on Tuesday (Apr 3).

Koh Boon Ping was also banned from driving for five years.

Koh pleaded guilty to one charge of negligence causing death involving two Malaysian motorcyclists who were pronounced dead at the scene of an accident on Mar 11 last year.

Another two charges for seriously injuring six other motorcyclists – all Malaysian – were taken into account at sentencing.

Koh had been driving his employer’s van along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards Woodlands Checkpoint at about 3.50pm when he lost control of the vehicle.

It veered left and crashed into a group of motorcyclists who were taking shelter from the rain at the road shoulder below a flyover.

“(Koh) then panicked and accidentally stepped on the accelerator … the van surged forward and collided into the eight motorcyclists," Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Zu Zhao said. “The van only stopped when a motorcycle became stuck underneath it."

Two men aged 34 and 50 were pronounced dead at the scene. Of the six men who survived the accident, five – aged 21 to 53 - sustained multiple fractures each, most commonly rib and spinal fractures.

The sixth man, 53, suffered abrasions and some bruising.

DPP Lee added that Koh “failed to keep proper control of the van, resulting in the collision (and the deaths of two people)”. For negligence causing death, Koh could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined.