With only one bidder, no tender awarded for Singapore's first dementia care village

SINGAPORE: No award was given for what would have become Singapore's first dementia care village, after only one bid was submitted for the tender, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced on Tuesday (May 19).

The sole price bid of S$15 million for the site near Sembawang Park was deemed too low, leading to the rejection of the tender, said the URA on behalf of the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The rejected offer - at S$1,392.76 per sq m - for the Gibraltar Crescent site was made by Pre 11 and Orpea Singapore.

The tender for a 30-year lease of the site closed on Jan 15 this year.

The authorities said the Government will continue to review available options for seniors to age in the community and the viability of a dedicated residential option for dementia patients, in consultation with the public and private sectors.

The sale for the site was launched in July last year to pilot a new residential care community concept for people with varying stages of dementia.

"One of the objectives of the tender was to seek ideas from the private sector to develop new care options for persons with dementia to facilitate ageing-in-place," said the authorities in a news release.

The 30-year leasehold site at Gibraltar Crescent comprises a cluster of 10 state bungalows. Photo: URA.

The site was to be specially designed to provide a safe, home-like environment where residents are assisted to live independently, the authorities said at its launch.

Tailored services and programmes that would help promote participation and social interactions among residents were also in the pipelines.

