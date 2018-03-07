Sign up as a 'dementia friend', and help keep a look out for them with this app

SINGAPORE: Members of the public can soon sign up as a “dementia friend” on an app to help keep a look out for anyone with dementia and are lost or wandering around.

The app, which is being developed by the Agency of Integrated Care, will include information such as the signs and symptoms of dementia. It will also list training and outreach events, said Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor in Parliament on Wednesday (Mar 7).

The app is expected to be launched later this year.

In addition, more support will be given to those with dementia and their caregivers with nine more dementia-friendly communities to be set up over the next three years.

This will bring the total number of dementia-friendly communities up to 15.

Currently, there are six dementia-friendly communities in Yishun, MacPherson, Hong Kah North, Bedok, Queenstown and Fengshan. They have reached out to more than 23,000 individuals including people with dementia and their caregivers, said Dr Khor.

Members of the public in these communities are trained to support and identify those with dementia and their caregivers.

These communities include a “safe return system” where seniors who may be lost can be brought to a “go-to point” so that they can be helped and reunited with their families.