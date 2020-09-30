Dengue cases down, but rise in mosquito population may lead to another surge: NEA

SINGAPORE: Dengue cases have fallen for the seventh consecutive week, with 593 cases reported last week compared to 78 the week before.

However, in the last three weeks, there has been a 12 per cent increase in the mosquito population, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Wednesday (Sep 30), based on its Gravitrap surveillance system.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"As the number of dengue cases is still high and the rate of decline in weekly cases has slowed down in recent weeks, the increasing Aedes aegypti mosquito population may lead to another surge in dengue cases," the agency warned.



"It remains critical that stakeholders and the public work continue to work together with NEA to arrest the rise in the Aedes aegypti mosquito population in the community."



Areas with higher Aedes aegypti mosquito population in August 2020, detected by Gravitraps deployed by NEA at public housing estates. (Map: National Environment Agency)

A total of 30,431 dengue cases have been confirmed as of Sep 29.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was reported in July that dengue cases in the first seven months of the year had surpassed the number for the whole of 2019.



The traditional dengue peak season is expected to last until October.



NEA said there are 195 dengue clusters as of Sep 29, 11 fewer than the 206 reported the previous week.

"However, the total number of dengue clusters reported islandwide remains high," said NEA, noting large clusters at Arnasalam Chetty Road/Kim Yam Road, Aljunied Road/Geylang Road/Guillemard Road, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 2, East Coast Road/Jalan Baiduri, as well as Bedok North Avenue 1.



Intensive vector control operations are ongoing in these areas, the agency said, urging all residents to do their part to prevent mosquito breeding.

