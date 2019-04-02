71-year-old woman dies from dengue in third death this year

SINGAPORE: A 71-year-old woman has become the third person to die from dengue this year, amid a spike in the number of cases.

The woman, who lived at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, died on Mar 23, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in response to queries from CNA on Monday (Apr 1).

This is the third reported case of dengue-related death this year, following the deaths of two elderly men in February.

This year, there have been 2,099 dengue fever cases as of Mar 23, compared with 575 over the same period last year.

The number of such cases hit a record high in the first week of the year with 207 cases reported in the week ending Jan 5. This was the highest weekly number since September 2016.

In 2018, there were 3,285 reported cases of dengue.

The health ministry also gave an update on the Zika situation in Singapore in its statement.

There have been four Zika cases so far this year - two imported and two local cases - compared with one case over the same period last year.

All four cases sought outpatient treatment and have since recovered, said MOH.

"Sporadic cases of Zika will be detected from time to time as Singapore is a travel hub and remains vulnerable to the importation of the disease," said MOH.

"We are also susceptible to Zika virus transmission because it is primarily transmitted to humans via the bite of an infective Aedes mosquito," it added.