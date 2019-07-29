Four more dengue deaths in recent weeks: MOH, NEA

SINGAPORE: Four people have died from dengue in recent weeks, bringing this year's total number of dengue deaths to nine, the Ministry of Health and the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a joint statement on Monday (Jul 29).

Four men, aged between 46 and 77, died between Jun 30 and Jul 16, the authorities said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As of Jul 20, there have been 8,020 dengue cases reported.

Details of the cases are below:

