Four more dengue deaths in recent weeks: MOH, NEA
SINGAPORE: Four people have died from dengue in recent weeks, bringing this year's total number of dengue deaths to nine, the Ministry of Health and the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a joint statement on Monday (Jul 29).
Four men, aged between 46 and 77, died between Jun 30 and Jul 16, the authorities said.
As of Jul 20, there have been 8,020 dengue cases reported.
Details of the cases are below:
- A 70-year-old male who passed away on 30 June 2019. The patient’s residence at Hougang Ave 5 was within a previously active dengue cluster. The cluster was closed on 12 July 2019, with four dengue cases reported in the cluster. Since the notification of this cluster on 1 July 2019, NEA has conducted inspections at the cluster area and no mosquito breeding has been detected.
- A 77-year-old male who passed away on 16 July 2019. The patient’s residence at Eunos Crescent is within an active dengue cluster. As of 20 July, six dengue cases have been reported in the cluster. Since the notification of this cluster on 28 June 2019, NEA has detected and destroyed eight mosquito breeding habitats, all of which were found in residential premises.
- A 65-year-old male who passed away on 16 July 2019. The patient’s residence at Bedok Reservoir Rd is within an active dengue cluster. As of 20 July, 18 dengue cases have been reported in the cluster. Since the notification of this cluster on 25 June 2019, NEA has detected and destroyed 11 mosquito breeding habitats. Five of these breeding habitats were found in residential premises, with the rest in common areas.
- A 46-year-old male who passed away on 16 July 2019. The patient’s last documented residential address is Woodlands Drive 50.