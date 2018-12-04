Weekly dengue cases exceed 100 for the first time this year: NEA

SINGAPORE: For the first time this year, the number of dengue cases reported in a week has exceeded 100, according to the National Environment Agency's (NEA) website.



There were 110 dengue cases reported in the week ending Dec 1, 13 more cases than in the previous week, according to the agency.



As of Monday (Dec 3), there are 17 active dengue clusters in Singapore, with the largest located in Bedok.

This cluster spans Block 124 Bedok Reservoir Road, Blocks 662, 665 and 667 Jalan Damai, Blocks 645, 648, 649, 650, 655, 656, 657, 658, 659 and 660 Jalan Tenaga, Kaki Bukit Crescent and Kaki Bukit Road 3.

There have been five reported dengue deaths this year, as of end-September.

NEA has urged members of the public to do their part and "remain vigilant" in suppressing the Aedes mosquito population - which transmits the dengue virus - to keep the disease in check.



The agency also advised the public to take measures to ensure that their homes do not become breeding grounds when they go on holiday.

These include covering all toilet bowls at home, covering all floor traps, turning over all water storage containers and wiping the rims dry, as well as adding sand granular insecticide to places where stagnant water cannot be removed.

