High-risk dengue clusters found in Jurong West, Bedok

SINGAPORE: High-risk dengue clusters have been found in Jurong West and Bedok, according to a notice posted on the National Environment Agency (NEA) website on Wednesday (May 23).

A total of 90 cases were reported in Jurong West, with 23 cases in Block 950 Jurong West Street 91 alone, and 55 cases in the Bedok North area.

Earlier this month, three people living in Jurong West died after contracting dengue. The dengue cluster at Jurong West Street 91 and 92 is the largest cluster in Singapore so far this year.



According to the NEA website, other high-risk areas in Jurong West include Blocks 933, 934, 938, 939, 940, 941, 942, 943, 944, 945, 946, 947, 948, 949 and 952 in Jurong West Street 91.

Blocks 920, 925 and 928 in Jurong West Street 92 are also affected. There was one reported case in Block 966 Jurong West Street 93 and two in Yunnan Crescent.

In Bedok, the highest number of cases was recorded in Block 536 Bedok North Street 3, where 20 dengue cases have been reported.

The rest of the cases in Bedok were found at Block 549 in Bedok North Avenue 1 and Blocks 533, 534, 535, 537, 539, 540, 541, 556 and 557 in Bedok North Street 3.

NEA has warned that the mosquito population is expected to increase along with the number of dengue cases in the warmer months ahead.

