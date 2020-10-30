Residents in landed estates at higher risk of getting dengue as cases remain high: NEA

SINGAPORE: People living in landed residential estates face a higher risk of getting dengue as homes there have a higher incidence of Aedes mosquito breeding, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Friday (Oct 30).

A total of 32,806 dengue cases have been reported this year as of Thursday, said NEA in the media release. There were 15,998 dengue cases for the whole of 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were also 565 cases last week alone - a five per cent drop from the week before.

However, the rate of decline of dengue cases has slowed down and the number of weekly dengue cases still remains high.

In August and September, the dengue incidence rate - the number of dengue cases per 100,000 population - was estimated to be about 820 per 100,000 residents living in landed residential homes.

This is about three to six times higher than for residents living in private apartments and HDB flats, said NEA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"From January to September 2020, the number of dengue cases in landed residential homes also accounted for about 25 per cent of the total number of dengue cases in Singapore," the agency said.

This is proportionally higher than the percentage of landed residential homes.

Advertisement

TOPOGRAPHY OF LANDED HOUSES MORE FAVOURABLE FOR BREEDING

According to NEA, the topography of landed residential homes makes it "more favourable" for mosquito breeding than private apartments and HDB flats.

"This is due to the larger surface areas, and greater variety of structures and receptacle types, within landed residential homes and their compounds, which are conducive for harbouring mosquito breeding habitats."

Other than the usual domestic and ornamental containers, and plant and flower pot plates or trays found in most residential homes, mosquito breeding are also found in water fountains, roof gutters and drains within the compounds of landed estates, said NEA.

During inspections of landed residential homes, NEA said it also continued to detect "a high incidence of Aedes mosquito breeding".

LARGE DENGUE CLUSTERS AT PASIR RIS, TOA PAYOH

In the release, NEA said there were large dengue clusters at Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, Pasir Ris Drive 10, Carman Street/Elite Park Avenue, Cambridge Road and Cheng Soon Garden, where intensive vector control operations are ongoing.

As of Thursday, there were 162 dengue clusters across Singapore - a decrease of fifteen clusters from the previous week.

Since the beginning of this year, 2,657 out of 2,819 dengue clusters have also closed.

"We have also observed a slower rate of disease transmission at some of the larger dengue clusters," said NEA.

NEA added that even though Singapore was moving beyond the traditional dengue peak season of May to October, the number of dengue cases is still high, hovering at around 500 to 600 cases per week for the past five weeks.

"Together with the increasing Aedes aegypti mosquito population, this may lead to another surge in dengue cases in the coming months," it added.

The agency reminded members of the public - especially those residing in dengue cluster areas - to carry out the three protective actions against dengue: Spray insecticide in dark corners around the house, apply insect repellent regularly, and wear long sleeve tops and long pants.