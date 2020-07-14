Number of dengue cases in 2020 so far surpasses 2019's total count

SINGAPORE: The number of dengue cases in Singapore this year has surpassed the total number of cases for the whole of 2019, data from the National Environment Agency on Tuesday (Jul 14) showed.

A total of 1,678 dengue cases were reported in Singapore last week, making it the fifth consecutive week the weekly numbers have breached the 1,000 mark. The NEA's weekly report of dengue cases takes into account infections diagnosed between Sundays and Saturdays.

As of 3pm on Monday, there were 17,249 dengue cases recorded in Singapore in 2020, more than the 15,998 dengue cases recorded for the whole of 2019.



The total number of cases this year is expected to exceed the 22,170 cases reported in 2013, the largest dengue outbreak in Singapore’s history, NEA said on its website.



Last month, the weekly number of dengue cases in Singapore crossed the 'historical high' of 891 cases, recorded in 2014.



As of Monday, there were 371 dengue clusters in Singapore, of which 133 were deemed "high-risk areas" with 10 or more cases.

These include areas in Geylang, Bukit Panjang, Potong Pasir, Serangoon North and Tampines. The full list of clusters can be found on NEA's website.

Singapore is currently in the traditional dengue peak season, which is expected to last until October.

NEA said "immediate action" must be taken to break disease transmission, and urged people to destroy mosquito breeding habitats.

Members of the public are also advised to use aerosol insecticide spray in their homes and to apply mosquito repellent to protect themselves.

There has been a five-fold increase in the incidence of Aedes mosquito larvae detected in homes and common corridors in residential areas during the "circuit breaker" period, NEA said on its website.

"During NEA’s recent inspections, we still continue to detect egregious cases of premises with multiple mosquito breeding habitats, and habitats with profuse mosquito breeding."



The latest dengue figures come a day before heavier penalties are to be meted out to households with repeated mosquito breeding offences and multiple breeding habitats.



Currently, households are issued a composition sum of S$200 if mosquito breeding is detected at their residential premises, regardless of the number of breeding habitats detected. Offenders are sent to court for the fourth offence.

These penalties will change from Wednesday.



First-time offenders will be penalised with a S$200 fine for a single instance of mosquito breeding, and S$300 for multiple breeding instances during the same inspection or mosquito breeding detected after a legal notice has been served.

Repeat offenders will also be given heftier penalties or sent to court.

The enhanced penalties are as follows: