'I feel terrible': Dennis Chew apologises over controversial E-Pay ad

SINGAPORE: Local actor and deejay Dennis Chew apologised on Wednesday (Aug 7) for his part in a recent controversial advertisement by NETS promoting the E-Pay platform.

Chew, who is Chinese, appeared "brownface" in the ad. His skin was made up to look darker to portray an Indian man. It also showed him portraying a Malay woman and cross-dressing as a Chinese woman.

In a social media post on Wednesday evening, Chew said his role in the ad had caused "much disappointment".

"For many days I held back what I have to say, afraid of making things worse," he said. "I feel terrible about how things turned out."

He added: "I cannot undo things but I would like to say to everyone, I am deeply sorry. We live in a harmonious multiracial society and we must never take it for granted.

"I will set higher expectations of myself. I will do better by my family, friends, colleagues and most importantly, all of you."



Financial services firm NETS had apologised for the ad last week.



Amid the online flak, YouTuber Preeti Nair, better known online as Preetipls, posted a rap video in response to the ad.

The video, featuring Preetipls and her brother Subhas Nair, contained vulgarities targeted at Chinese Singaporeans. Police are investigating the video for "offensive content".

