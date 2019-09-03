Dentist who submitted fake claims to CPF Board to be struck off register

SINGAPORE: Dentist Steven Ang will be removed from the Register of Dentists with effect from Friday (Sep 6), after he was convicted last year of submitting fake MediSave claims to the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board.

Ang, who worked at The Smile Division Dental Surgeons @ Orchard, had certified that surgeries were done on patients on multiple dates, even though they were all done on a single day or over two days at most.

This was done to circumvent the daily withdrawal limits for day surgeries, and receive multiple claim amounts from the patients' MediSave funds, according to court documents.

The offences took place between 2011 and 2013.

In total, Ang duped the CPF Board into disbursing more than S$434,000 from patients' MediSave accounts. He was sentenced to two-and-a-half years' jail last May.

The decision to remove Ang from the Register of Dentists was made after a disciplinary inquiry by the Singapore Dental Council (SDC).

In a media release on Tuesday, the SDC said: "The extent of the respondent’s (Ang's) dishonesty was egregious because it was calculated and carried out repeatedly and done primarily for profit."

It added that Ang's "serial dishonest conduct and convictions" would "seriously impinge" on his profession's reputation if he were not struck off.

Ang was also ordered to pay the relevant costs and expenses relating to the disciplinary proceedings.

