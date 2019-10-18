Two dentists charged with cheating S$54,000 in false CHAS and MediSave claims

SINGAPORE: Two dentists from Phoenix Dental Surgery were charged on Friday (Oct 18) with cheating and falsification of accounts related to false Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) and MediSave claims.

The offences are said to have taken place between 2014 and 2015, with claims involving 23 patients amounting to more than S$54,000.

In a news release, police said that the men, aged 34 and 36, are accused of cheating polyclinics into disbursing subsidies by submitting CHAS claims for dental procedures which they did not perform.

The 34-year-old is also accused of cheating the Central Provident Fund into disbursing money from patients’ MediSave accounts by submitting claims for day surgeries which he did not perform.

Both dentists were charged with falsifying patients’ medical case notes to support these false claims.



Certain dental treatments involving surgery and performed due to medical reasons are claimable under MediSave.

Under CHAS, pioneers and citizens whose per capita monthly household income is S$1,800 and below get subsidies for dental treatments at private clinics.

The subsidy amount, which ranges from S$11 to S$266.50, is deducted from the patient's bill. The dentist then submits a claim to the Government for the subsidy.

In 2016, two of Phoenix Dental Surgery clinics were suspended from participating in CHAS after audits by the Ministry of Health.

According to the ministry, the Ang Mo Kio and Marine Parade clinics had submitted claims that did not comply with its rules and guidelines. This included a number of claims for procedures that were not performed, it said.



If convicted of cheating, the dentists can be jailed for up to 10 years or fined. If convicted of falsifying accounts, they can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both.