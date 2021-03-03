Dependant's pass holders who want to work have to apply for work passes from May

SINGAPORE: Dependant's pass (DP) holders will soon have to secure a work pass instead of a letter of consent if they want to work in Singapore, the Ministry of Manpower said on Wednesday (Mar 3).

The move is to align the requirements with other foreigners working in Singapore, the ministry said in a factsheet.

Companies that hire DP holders will therefore have to comply with the conditions for hiring foreign workers, including the relevant qualifying salary, quotas and levies.

From May 1, DP holders will have to apply for an applicable work pass such as an Employment Pass, S Pass or work permit rather than the letter of consent that they currently use.

Those working on a letter of consent will be allowed to continue working until its expiry. After that, employers will need to apply for a work pass.

DP holders working in Singapore with a letter of consent make up about 1 per cent of all work pass holders, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said in her Committee of Supply speech on Wednesday.

DP HOLDERS WHO RUN BUSINESSES

For DP holders who are business owners, they will be allowed to continue if their business creates local employment.

They will have to be either the sole proprietor, partner or director with at least 30 per cent shareholding in the business. The company must hire at least one Singaporean or permanent resident who earns at least S$1,400 and receives Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions for at least three months.

Those who do not fulfil these criteria can continue to run their business on their existing letter of consent until its expiry, or apply for a one-off extension until Apr 30, 2022, when they next renew their dependant's pass.

If they want to start a new business, they can apply for a letter of consent but must meet these conditions as well.

More details will be released on May 1, the Manpower Ministry said.