Singapore to deport Myanmar nationals who mobilised support for Arakan Army

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday (Jul 10) said it was deporting several Myanmar nationals for using Singapore as a platform to "organise and garner support for armed violence against the Myanmar government".

"The immigration facilities of those found to be involved in activities of security concern will be cancelled, and they will be deported from Singapore," MHA said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

MHA's investigations revealed that a group of Myanmar nationals in Singapore mobilised some members of the local Myanmar community to support the Arakan Army (AA) and its political wing, the United League of Arakan (ULA).

"The AA is an armed group that has conducted violent attacks in Myanmar," said MHA.

"This includes two attacks on police posts in January and March 2019, where the AA admitted to seizing large caches of weapons and ammunition from the police stations."

According to reports, the AA killed more than 20 police officers in the two attacks. Family members of police officers, including women and children, were reportedly abducted by the AA in these attacks.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Myanmar nationals investigated were found to be supporters of the AA, which has been designated a terrorist group by the Myanmar government, MHA said.

"DIRECT RELATIONSHIP WITH KEY AA LEADER"

"One of the individuals investigated has a direct relationship with a key AA leader. At the behest of AA’s leadership, he actively mobilised support among the local Arakan community, and coordinated AA’s fund-raising efforts here," said MHA.



"He urged the community to contribute to a 'National Fund', as they needed a credible army to fight for them. Socio-cultural events of the local community were used to propagate the AA’s cause and to rally support for the Rakhine ‘fatherland’."



The Myanmar nationals provided financial support to the AA, with one making regular monthly contributions.

They were also involved in a recent celebration of the 10th anniversary of the founding of the AA and ULA, and wore clothing bearing the official AA logo, MHA said.

At the celebration, participants depicted the AA’s armed offensive against the Myanmar Armed Forces’ actions in Rakhine state, and actors were dressed in military uniforms with replica firearms.

A video of the AA leader was streamed live, urging the Rakhine people to unite and fight for Rakhine independence through the AA’s armed conflict against the authorities.



MHA said it takes a very serious view of anyone who supports, promotes, undertakes or makes preparations to undertake armed violence, and that any person, local or foreign, who engages in such activity, which is inimical to Singapore’s national security, would be dealt with firmly.

"MHA recognises that the very large majority of the Myanmar nationals in Singapore are law abiding and have made contributions to our country. We must be careful not to let the actions of a few individuals taint the positive contributions of the rest of the community, who live harmoniously amongst us," said MHA.

