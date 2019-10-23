Devotee falls into fire pit at Sri Mariamman Temple

SINGAPORE: A devotee tripped and fell in the fire pit while fulfilling his vows at the Sri Mariamman Temple in Chinatown, the Hindu Endowments Board (HEB) and the temple said in a joint statement on Tuesday (Oct 22).

Rescuers pulled him out of the pit and a medical team took him to the Singapore General Hospital, where he is currently in a stable condition, the joint statement on Facebook added.

Two rescuers also sustained injuries and are recovering well, the statement read.

"Sri Mariamman Temple management has visited him (the devotee) at the hospital. We will continue to monitor his progress. Our prayers are with him and his family," they said.

"We wish to thank all who provided much-needed support to ensure the devotee received medical attention as soon as possible," they added.





