Six people taken to hospital after DHL lorry collides with truck at Tanah Merah Coast Road

SINGAPORE: Six people were taken to hospital after the truck they were in collided with a DHL lorry at Tanah Merah Coast Road on Thursday morning (Jun 27).

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 8am.

A video posted on Facebook group SG Kay Poh shows a large DHL lorry hitting a blue truck from behind. The impact threw six men in orange attire off the truck, which swerved and crashed into a sidewalk.



The six people, aged between 31 and 40, were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, said the police.



The truck swerved and crashed into a road barrier. (Screengrab: Facebook/SG Kay Poh)

​​​​​​​

In response to CNA's queries, a DHL spokesperson said that the accident involved a subcontractor operating the vehicle on behalf of DHL Global Forwarding Singapore.

"The subcontractor has made a police report and is currently assisting the police with their investigations," said the spokesperson.

"Road safety is of paramount importance for DHL operations, and we will be reviewing the safety standards with our partners and subcontractors.”

Police investigations are ongoing.