Plaque displaying diamond-embellished UOB card sparks ridicule online

SINGAPORE: A plaque displaying a new diamond-embellished United Overseas Bank (UOB) card has drawn ridicule from netizens, after they spotted its odd choice of wording in a photo circulating online.



Facebook user Mick Price on Wednesday (Jun 20) shared a photo of the gold-coloured UOB Reserve Card. It was in a display plague which read: "Singapore's first diamond-embellished UOB Reserve metal card ... for those who value exclusivity in it's (sic) most extinguished form."

In response to Channel NewsAsia's queries, UOB confirmed that the plaque - with the photographed wording - was displayed at a customer event on Tuesday night to showcase the card.

"The promotional text that was printed only for a table display at a private event last night had been overlooked during our clearance process," said Ms Choo Wan Sim, UOB's head of Cards and Payments Singapore.

"We are sorry and will not let this happen again."

Commenting on Mr Price's Facebook post, netizens were quick to laugh at the plaque's use of the word "extinguished".

"Now the person who received it must be on fire and needs to be extinguished," commented Joyce Lee. "Gosh hilarious."

"Perhaps they're trying to tell you to extinguish the card by burning it down to carbon ... Then you'll get that exclusive diamond in its truest (extinguished/exclusive/distinguished) form," wrote Candice Cheong.

The UOB Reserve Card is issued to UOB Privilege Reserve wealth management service clients. To qualify for UOB Privilege Reserve, customers must maintain a minimum balance of S$2 million in deposits and/or investment, according to UOB's website.



"Membership is strictly by invitation only, with an annual fee," states the website in reference to the UOB Reserve Card.

