Tampines Town Council working with resident to resolve 'high-rise' diaper littering issue

SINGAPORE: Tampines Town Council is working with a resident to resolve a case of diapers being thrown out of a flat at a Housing Development Board (HDB) block.

Following an investigation, a property officer found the unit where the litter was coming from and “engaged with the resident”, a spokesperson for the town council told CNA on Wednesday (Mar 17), in response to queries following online posts about the litter.

In a post on Tuesday, a Facebook user by the name of Patoy Leroi said that he had given feedback to the town council and the National Environment Agency (NEA), and that the resident had been given a “stern warning”.



However, the resident was “back in action”, he said, posting an accompanying photo of what appeared to be a diaper in a plastic bag.



“I have (given) feedback (about) this to Tampines Town Council and NEA and hopefully they can come up with something stricter to end this disgusting behaviour,” he said.

A photo posted on Jan 17, 2020 in the Facebook group Complaint Singapore over diapers allegedly thrown out of a unit at a residential block in Tampines. (Photo: Facebook/Patoy Leroi)

“Our officer has reminded the resident that high-rise littering is an offence. The town council will work with the resident to resolve the issue,” the Tampines Town Council spokesperson said.

He added that beyond clearing the diapers, “we have put up door-to-door notices in the block to raise awareness of the issue”.



“We have also kept the National Environment Agency in the loop about this high-rise littering case,” he said.



More than 1,000 enforcement actions were taken against high-rise litterbugs in 2020, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor said in Parliament last month.



First-time high-rise littering offenders face a fine of up to S$2,000, while repeat offenders can be fined up to S$10,000.