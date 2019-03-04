Digital Readiness Council to steer Singapore's Smart Nation efforts

One effort is the National Library Board permanently increasing its loan quota for physical items from eight to 16 from April this year.

SINGAPORE: A dedicated council will steer efforts to get Singaporeans ready for the digital economy and the country’s Smart Nation plans.

Speaking at the Committee of Supply debate on Monday (Mar 4), Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and Transport Janil Puthucheary said he will chair the Digital Readiness Council.

He will be supported by MP Tin Pei Ling, the deputy chair of the Communications and Information Government Parliamentary Committee (GPC) and NMP Douglas Foo, who is also founder and chairman of Sakae Holdings, according to a separate factsheet issued by MCI on the same day.

This announcement comes after the release of the Digital Readiness Blueprint last June, which recommended things like widespread access to basic digital enablers, strengthen focus on information and media literacy and encourage organisations to design for digital inclusion.

“Bringing these recommendations to fruition will require the combined efforts of the Government, industry and community,” the ministry said, which added the council will guide the collective efforts “to help Singaporeans be ready to seize opportunities afforded by technology in everyday life.”

FUNDING SUPPORT

Besides the new council, MCI also revealed it is partnering the Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth to create a new stream under the Our Singapore Fund to support grassroots initiative.

It said that eligible projects may receive funding of up to S$20,000 to support up to 80 per cent of their costs, and there are four application windows: Mar 15 to May 15, Jun 15 to Aug 15, Sep 15 to Nov 15 and Dec 15 to Feb 15, 2020.

“The initiative supports the Digital Readiness Blueprint recommendation of providing support for projects that create opportunities for community participation,” the ministry said.

INCREASED LIBRARY LOAN QUOTA

Similarly, the National Library Board (NLB) has expanded its focus beyond the promotion of reading to encourage lifelong learning for the digital economy.

Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Sim Ann said in her speech that the initiative to transform libraries to keep pace with Singaporeans' urban lifestyles have been well-received by Singaporeans.

These libraries such as library@harbourfront which opened in January, have generated 50 per cent higher loans and an increase of around 65 per cent in visitorship compared with those that are not revamped, she said.

She also pointed out NLB’s initiative to double the loan quota of physical items to coincide with the school holidays has gotten “great feedback”. With that in mind, it will be doubling the loan quota for physical items from eight to 16 permanently from Apr 1 this year.

This is in addition to the raising of eBook loan quota from eight to 16, she added.

In a separate factsheet, NLB said it will be developing a suite of digital readiness services, reinforced by print and digital information services, to extend its reach to more than 300,000 Singaporeans over the next five years. Of these, 85 per cent will be adults and seniors, and more than 6,000 programmes will be delivered at public libraries to meet the objective, it added.

