Diner says he found rusty nail in Crave nasi lemak

SINGAPORE: A man has claimed that he bit into a nail while eating nasi lemak which he had bought from Crave's Plaza Singapura outlet.

Photos posted on Facebook by Desmond Wong, 29, on Friday (May 11) showed a blackened, bent nail he said he had extracted from his lunch.

Advertisement

"It was towards the end of my meal when I noticed the nail, when I was eating the ikan bilis," Mr Wong told Channel NewsAsia.

"As far as I can tell, I haven’t been injured by the nail. I eat the nasi lemak from the Crave store about twice a month and have had no problems otherwise."



Crave is aware of the incident and has reached out to Mr Wong for more details.

"Thank you for bringing this matter to our attention. My team and I are disappointed that your purchase at Crave Plaza Singapura was less than satisfactory due to this unfortunate incident," they said in response to Mr Wong's Facebook post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Channel NewsAsia has contacted Crave for its comments.