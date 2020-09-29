32 diners fined for breaching COVID-19 rules; Brewerkz, Siam Square Mookata among F&B outlets ordered to close

SINGAPORE: Thirty-two diners have been fined S$300 each for flouting COVID-19 safe management measures, such as not wearing a mask promptly after eating or drinking at food and beverage (F&B) outlets, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) on Tuesday (Sep 29).

Additionally, eight more outlets, including Brewerkz at Riverside Point and Siam Square Mookata at The Punggol Settlement, have been ordered to close for breaching the rules.

Fourteen outlets were also fined for a variety of breaches, such as admitting and seating groups of more than five together and allowing people to intermingle between tables.

On Sep 12, 2020, eight individuals were found seated across two tables inside Brewerkz at 30 Merchant Road and intermingling at 8.45pm. (Photo: Urban Redevelopment Authority)

EIGHT F&B OUTLETS ORDERED TO CLOSE

The eight outlets that have been ordered to close for 10 days each are: Brewerkz at Riverside Point, Siam Square Mookata at Punggol Point, Chicken Up and Ggang Tong in Tanjong Pagar, a drinks stall at New Upper Changi and Jalan Membina, Jamboree Bar & Cafe at Orchard Towers, and Cafe de Muse at Shaw House.

On Sep 25, 2020, a number of individuals were found intermingling with different groups of patrons seated at different tables at Jamboree Bar & Cafe at Orchard Towers. (Photo: Singapore Tourism Board)

At Brewerkz, Ggang Tong, Chicken Up, the operators had allowed between eight and 12 diners to be seated across two tables and intermingle, said MSE.

At Jamboree, officers saw individuals intermingle with different groups of patrons at different tables.

On Sep 16, 2020, customers at two tables were found consuming alcohol at Siam Square Mookata Pte Ltd at The Punggol Settlement at 10.45pm. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)

On Sep 16, 2020, 12 individuals were found seated across two tables at Ggang Tong, 62/64 Tanjong Pagar Road at 9.05pm. (Photo: Urban Redevelopment Authority)

Siam Square Mookata was ordered to shut after officers saw patrons at two tables drinking alcohol at 10.45pm.

The drinks stall at a coffee shop at 59 New Upper Changi Road was also ordered to close after four tables of people were seen drinking alcohol at the outdoor refreshment area at 10.50pm.

Similarly at Block 26 Jalan Membina, a drinks stall was ordered to close after a patron was seen drinking alcohol at the outdoor refreshment area at 11.20pm.

An individual was observed to be consuming alcohol at 11.20pm at the outdoor refreshment area at a coffeeshop at Blk 26 Jalan Membina. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)

At Cafe de Muse, officers saw groups of people queuing at the entrance who did not observe a safe distance of 1m.

They also observed that temperature screening for patrons was not in place and the seats between customers were less than 1m apart.

On Sep 25, 2020, Cafe de Muse at Shaw House was ordered to close for failing to take the temperature of customers entering its premises, and for failing to ensure safe distancing between customers. (Photo: Singapore Tourism Board)

Additionally, another 14 F&B outlets – including one repeat offender – were also fined for breaching safe management measures.

These included admitting and seating groups of more than five together, allowing groups to intermingle between tables, seating groups of customers less than 1m apart and not ensuring that food handlers wore their masks properly.

Thirteen of the outlets were fined S$1,000, and one outlet was fined S$2,000 for repeat offences, MSE said.

CNA has asked MSE for more information on the 14 outlets.

Separately, inspections on 240 F&B outlets in “known hotspots” on Sep 25 and Sep 26 found that 15 of them had also flouted COVID-19 regulations.

"Agencies are reviewing the breaches and the appropriate enforcement actions to be taken, including temporary closure of the outlets and the issuance of fines," said MSE.

On Sep 25, 2020, two patrons were fined S$300 each for not wearing their masks when talking to each other at an F&B outlet in Orchard at 2.50am, even though they had completed their meal and their table had been cleared. (Photo: Singapore Tourism Board)

32 PEOPLE FINED FOR BREACHING SAFE MANAGEMENT MEASURES

A total of 32 individuals will also be fined S$300 each for not observing safe management measures at F&B outlets, MSE said.

These breaches involved gathering and sitting in groups of more than five and intermingling between tables.

Two diners were also fined for not wearing their masks when talking to each other at an F&B outlet in Orchard, after they had completed their meal and their table had been cleared.

“While the majority of patrons observe (safe management measures), there remains a minority which continue to breach them,” MSE said.

“The Government will continue to step up enforcement checks at F&B outlets around Singapore to ensure that they remain safe spaces for all.

The ministry urged patrons to be socially responsible and observe the regulations, saying that agencies will not hesitate to take enforcement action against both patrons and premises that breach the safety measures.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu on Tuesday urged diners to cooperate with F&B operators.

“The number of community cases have remained low, thanks to our collective efforts in adhering to the COVID-19 measures,” she said.

“It hasn’t been easy making the necessary adjustments to reduce the risks of transmission, but we must remain vigilant, as more people return to workplaces.

“By preventing a new wave of infections, we will be able to continue meeting and catching up with our friends and family members in this new normal.”

