Groups of five can dine out from Jul 12; work-from-home remains the default

SINGAPORE: Groups of up to five people can dine out together from Jul 12, in line with the social gathering group size currently allowed.

Social gatherings at the workplace can resume at the same time – also with up to five people – although working from home will remain as the default, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (Jul 7).

“Effectively, we are going up to five persons across the board, and that will apply on Jul 12,” said Mr Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministerial task force.

The easing of measures comes as the number of new COVID-19 community cases decreased from 86 the week before, to 28 in the past week as of Jul 5.

The number of unlinked cases in the community also fell from 14 to 4 in the past week, according to MOH data.



On Jun 21, dining out at F&B outlets and restaurants resumed for groups of up to two people instead of five as initially planned, following a spike in unlinked cases and new COVID-19 clusters earlier in June.

The Health Ministry said at the time that it would review these measures in mid-July.



On Wednesday, MOH said dining out is still a higher-risk activity because many people are unmasked and in close proximity.

Entertainment like live or recorded music and videos or shows on TV will still be prohibited to “reduce the expulsion of droplets” from people talking louder over the entertainment, the ministry said in its press release.

At the workplace, employers should continue to stagger start times and implement flexible working hours to reduce interaction within workplaces and on public transport, said MOH.

Aside from the eased dining-out restrictions, wedding receptions can also resume from Jul 12, with no more than 250 people allowed if pre-event testing is in place, said Mr Wong.

For wedding receptions with 50 people or fewer, only the wedding party will need to undergo pre-event testing, he added.

Wedding receptions are also higher-risk activities where attendees tend to “socialise more” and over a longer time, MOH noted in the separate press release, urging attendees to adhere to all other safe-management measures to reduce the risk of transmission.

For indoor high-intensity or mask-off sports and exercise activities, gyms and fitness studios can conduct these activities in group sizes of up to five people, said Mr Wong.

Sports and exercise classes can continue in groups of no more than five people, in classes of up to 50 people including the instructor, or the capacity limit of the venue, depending on which is lower, he added.

