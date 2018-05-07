Direct admission exercise for secondary schools, JCs begin

Students planning to apply for early admission to the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) or polytechnics may do so from May and June respectively.

SINGAPORE: Applications for direct admission in 2019 for secondary schools and junior colleges (JCs) can be made from Monday (May 7).

Meanwhile, students planning to apply for early admission to the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) or polytechnics may do so from May and June respectively.

Announcing this in a press release on Monday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said 143 secondary schools are participating in the Direct School Admission-Secondary (DSA-Sec) exercise while 18 JCs are involved in the DSA-JC exercise.

The DSA exercises allow students to gain direct entry to secondary schools or JCs based on their talents and achievements that may not be demonstrated at the Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) or the GCE O-Level examinations, MOE said.

Upon admission, students can develop these talents further in their secondary schools or JCs.

Students who are interested may go to the relevant schools' websites for more information on the application periods and procedures, MOE added.



To qualify for the DSA-Sec and DSA-JC exercises, students must still take the PSLE or GCE O-Level examination respectively and their results must meet the minimum requirement for the school or course of their choice.



All secondary schools will be able to admit up to 20 per cent of their non-Integrated Programme Secondary 1 intake through DSA starting from this year.

This move aims to provide students with more options and opportunities to find a match between their strengths and interests and a secondary school that offers suitable programmes, said MOE.

Additionally, students will no longer be required to take general academic ability tests for their DSA-Sec applications. MOE said that this will allow secondary schools to focus on identifying students with specific academic talents, instead of those with general academic abilities.

Students who accept an offer of admission through the DSA exercise are expected to honour a commitment to develop their talent in their chosen area in that school. They will not be allowed to transfer to another school after obtaining their PSLE or GCE O-Level results, or participate in the Secondary One Posting Exercise or the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE), the ministry added.



EARLY ADMISSIONS EXERCISES FOR POLYTECHNICS, ITEs



All five polytechnics will be participating in the Early Admissions Exercise (EAE) this year, said MOE.



Students who wish to apply for the polytechnic EAE may need to submit portfolios, undergo interviews and aptitude tests, and showcase their talents and achievements in areas such as sports and leadership.



Students who are successful will receive a conditional offer and must meet the minimum requirements for the offered polytechnic course in their final examinations.

Students who have accepted an offer via the polytechnic EAE and have had their place confirmed, will not be eligible to participate in all other polytechnic admissions exercises or switch courses.



"Students are expected to honour the commitment to their choice of polytechnic and course under the polytechnic EAE," said MOE.



Similarly, graduating N- and O-Level students can apply for early admission to ITE Nitec and Higher Nitec courses respectively through the ITE EAE. Those who are interested may also be required to submit portfolios, go through interviews, and take aptitude tests as part of the selection process.

Successful applicants will be given conditional offers before receiving their GCE N- or O-Level examination results and must meet the minimum entry requirements for the offered course.



If successful, students who have accepted a place via the ITE EAE will not be eligible to participate in the joint admissions exercise for Higher Nitec courses, or Joint Intake Exercise for Nitec courses. Students are expected to honour their commitment to their choice of course under the ITE early admissions exercise, MOE said.