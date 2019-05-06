Direct school admission applications for secondary schools to open

SINGAPORE: Students applying to secondary schools through the Direct School Admission (DSA) exercise for entry in 2020 will be able to do so from May 8 to Jun 4, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Monday (May 6).

Applicants can do so via the online portal that was announced last year as part of efforts to streamline the DSA application process.

Advertisement

The DSA exercise for secondary schools allows Primary 6 students to apply to some schools before taking the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE).

Students apply based on their talents in sports, co-curricular activities (CCAs) and specific academic areas.

Students who have taken up an offer through the DSA exercise will be guaranteed a place provided they meet the minimum requirement for the Express, Normal Academic or Normal Technical course offered by the school.

They will not participate in the Secondary 1 Posting Exercise and will not be allowed to transfer to another school after obtaining their PSLE results.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to MOE, 146 secondary schools will participate in the DSA exercise this year. Details on the start of the DSA exercise for junior colleges will be made available next week, the ministry added.

STREAMLINED APPLICATION PROCESS

The exercise process has been simplified to encourage more students with talents and potential to tap on DSA opportunities, MOE said in its announcement in November last year.

Previously, students had to apply at each of the schools they were interested in and fork out the application or test fees. Application through the portal is now free to "remove financial barriers", MOE said.

Students and parents will need to fill in only one form via an online portal to apply to multiple schools and talent areas, and their details will be provided electronically to the secondary schools.



Each applicant can indicate up to three choices on the form. For each choice, the applicant will need to choose a secondary school and a talent area offered by that school.

For those applying with more than one talent area, they can indicate a different talent area for each of their choices, with a maximum of two choices for the same school.



They will not be required to submit any certificates, transcripts or testimonials in their applications as details such as Primary 5 and Primary 6 academic results will be provided electronically to the secondary schools. CCAs and school-based awards will also be automatically shared.

Each application requires one parent’s SingPass login for authentication purposes.



A NEW SCHOLARSHIP

A new scholarship was also introduced by MOE to help eligible students from low-income families.



Started in April, the UPLIFT Scholarship for Independent Schools provides S$800 in cash every year for two groups of students.

Students with talents in specific areas who are admitted to independent schools through the DSA will be eligible, as well as academically strong students who are recipients of the Edusave Scholarship for Independent Schools.

The tenure of the UPLIFT Scholarship will be for the full duration of studies in the independent school starting from year of entry, and is subject to the student meeting the renewal criteria.