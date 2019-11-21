'Discoloured' tap water reported on Pulau Tekong; SAF servicemen getting water from alternative sources: MINDEF

SINGAPORE: Discoloured tap water was reported at some parts of the Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) on Pulau Tekong on Wednesday morning (Nov 20), the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said.

"BMTC is working with (national water agency) PUB to restore potable water supply at the earliest opportunity," MINDEF said on Thursday in response to queries sent by CNA on Wednesday.

PUB told CNA on Thursday it received reports of discoloured tap water at BMTC at 7.30am on Wednesday, adding that its officers "immediately" went on-site to flush out the water network.

"Essential water needs for servicemen, including drinking water and food preparation, have been met by alternative sources within BMTC and PUB-deployed water wagons," MINDEF said.



The water wagons provide temporary water supply to "affected users", PUB elaborated.

"PUB has collected water samples for testing and is currently investigating the cause of the incident," the agency stated.



MINDEF said the safety and well-being of servicemen is of "paramount importance".

In March 2018, then-Second Minister for Defence Ong Ye Kung told Parliament that all full-time national servicemen, except those in elite and support vocations, will undergo BMT on Pulau Tekong.

