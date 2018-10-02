Discovery and Mediacorp partner to launch Eurosport and Setanta Sports on Toggle

SINGAPORE: Singapore sports fans will soon have greater access to some of the world’s biggest global sports events with the launch of Discovery’s Eurosport and Setanta Sports channels on Mediacorp’s digital entertainment service, Toggle.



Viewers can catch European championships and major rugby leagues on the S$7.90 per month Sports Action Pass subscription package, said a media release on Tuesday (Oct 2).

Advertisement

Other Action Pass promotions are also available.



Mediacorp's head of digital products and technology Anil Nihalani said: “We continue building our sports offerings following the success of World Cup. This tie-up with Eurosport and Setanta Sports brings premium sports to our viewers at an attractive price.

"Subscription on Toggle is also easier with instant activation online – no set-top box installation and the service is available on a wide variety of devices including mobile and Smart TVs.”



Discovery Networks Asia Pacific’s general manager for Southeast Asia Anna Pak Burdin said Mediacorp’s Toggle platform will provide flexibility to customers in how they access their favourite sporting events and teams.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“With the launch of Eurosport and Setanta Sports on Toggle, we continue to bring the best of our sports content to viewers in Singapore, now across all screens,” she added.



Eurosport’s portfolio of live content includes cycling, tennis, judo, wrestling, winter sports, football and motorsports.

Among the events coming up on the channel are the 53rd FIS World Cup winter sports, the FIA World Touring Car Cup and the European Athletics Cross Country Championships.



Meanwhile, Setanta Sports caters to passionate rugby fans with rugby league and union events from the Northern and Southern hemispheres.



Major rugby properties include SANZAR’s matches such as The Rugby Championship and Super Rugby, Super League and Aviva Premiership.



Rugby enthusiasts can look forward to coverage of the 2018 Rugby Championship featuring South Africa and New Zealand, the first match in this year’s Autumn Internationals series with France taking on South Africa at the Stade Francais in Paris, and the Saracens vs Wasps match from the Gallagher Premiership at Allianz Park.