New dog run, bird perch opens at East Coast Park

SINGAPORE: A new dog run and bird perch have been opened at East Coast Park for visitors to bring their furry or feathered friends.

The dog run, at 0.2ha (2,000 sq m), is the largest in the east and located at Parkland Green within East Coast Park, said the National Parks Board (NParks) on Sunday (Nov 22).

View of the dog run at East Coast Park. (Photo: Facebook/NParks)

Bird owners can also showcase their trained birds at the new perch located just beside the dog run.

"Both the dog run and the bird perch were designed in consultation with the community and enhances pet-friendly amenities at the park," said NParks.

The perch, for example, was built using upcycled woods from East Coast Park and was designed in consultation with bird owner community Bird Craze.

The new bird perch is located beside the dog run. (Photo: Facebook/NParks)

In addition to these amenities, NParks said it has also set up a new community initiative"to promote stewardship and responsible use of Singapore’s green spaces".

The Friends of East Coast Park, which includes various stakeholders and volunteers, will allow residents to play a more active role in ground-led programmes and initiatives, said NParks.