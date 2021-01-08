Dogs taken from Tuas South 'are well', signs to be placed warning cyclists of strays

SINGAPORE: Three stray dogs taken from the Tuas South area after complaints were made are well and undergoing rehabilitation, said Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung on Friday (Jan 8), who added that signs will be put up in the area to alert visitors to the presence of strays.

This comes after animal welfare group Causes for Animals Singapore (CAS) highlighted the canines’ situation in a Facebook post on Thursday (Jan 7).

The group claimed that a recent increase in the number of cyclists venturing into the Tuas South area had led to complaints being made about a chasing or biting incident involving a dog.

This subsequently led to all three dogs being impounded by the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS), “their fate unknown”, said CAS.

It added that it was trying to find space in its facility for the dogs, but might not be able to do so in time.

CAS added that it had suggested putting up a sign to warn cyclists of the presence of stray dogs, but had not received a response from the authorities on this suggestion.

The group noted as part of the Trap-Neuter-Release-Manage programme - a collaboration between AVS, animal welfare groups and veterinarians aimed at managing Singapore’s stray dog population - it had sterilised almost 70 dogs in Tuas, managing to provide homes for about 60 of them.

It hoped to rehome the remaining 10 dogs, noting they were “a little more wary of people”.

“At the moment, they are cared for by kind feeders, who look out for them, clean up after their meals, feed at the latest of hours so they avoid having the dogs gathering for meals when too many workers are around,” said CAS.

“We understand some dogs might be deemed a danger … but we strongly believe not everyone is,” the group said.

It called on people here to be more accepting of street animals, especially in remote industrial areas such as Tuas where there are no homes.

CAS was responding to a Facebook post by Mr Ong on Thursday, when the Transport Minister had announced the authorities would allow stickers to be pasted on “Tuas Lamp Post 1”, a street light that had earned a reputation as a popular landmark among cyclists here.

That same lamp post was home to the three stray dogs that had been impounded, it said.

In an update to his earlier social media post, Mr Ong said he had checked with AVS on the status of the three strays.

"The dogs are well and are undergoing rehabilitation," he said, noting that AVS would work with CAS on the next steps for the canines.

"AVS will also be putting up signs to alert cyclists about the presence of stray dogs in the area. Let’s help to keep a lookout for each other and pass the word around," added Mr Ong.

"The authorities will try to balance the needs of the wider public. We too can all play a part, exercise some give-and-take, and learn to coexist."