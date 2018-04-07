Dolphin seen entangled in fishing line at Bedok Jetty

SINGAPORE: A dolphin that wandered to Bedok Jetty on Saturday (Apr 7) morning was injured after it became entangled in an angler's fishing line, a witness said.

Mr Daniel Sim told Channel NewsAsia that he was jogging at about 7.40am when he saw a crowd of people gathered at the end of the jetty.

When he got close, he saw the dolphin struggling in the water. It was entangled in a fishing line and the angler was "reeling in" the mammal, he said.

"Many people were asking him to cut the line but he continued," Mr Sim, 38, said. "I think everyone was surprised and concerned."

The businessman then called the Animal Concerns Research & Education Society (ACRES). Two minutes after the call, the angler cut the line, he said.

But even after the line was cut, the dolphin, which was alone, swam away slowly.

"I think it was exhausted," Mr Sim said. Photos and videos showed that it was bleeding at the tail.



"We were alerted to this case and responded but the dolphin was nowhere to be seen," said Mr Kalai Vanan, deputy chief executive officer of Acres.

"We are monitoring the situation for now and urge members of the public to call our hotline at 97837782 should you spot the dolphin."