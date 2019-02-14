Dominica-flagged supply vessel capsizes, sinks near Pedra Branca

SINGAPORE: A Dominica-flagged supply vessel has capsized and sunk in Singapore territorial waters near Pedra Branca, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a press release on Thursday (Feb 14).

The authority received a report at about 7.15am on Thursday that the vessel, Ocean Cooper 2, had capsized and sunk in the westbound lane of the Traffic Separation Scheme about 3 nautical miles from Pedra Branca.

The incident happened within Singapore territorial waters in the Singapore Strait.

The vessel's three Indonesian crew members were rescued by a nearby accompanying supply vessel, Jolly Rachael, and are all safe, said MPA.

No injuries or oil pollution were reported, added the authority.

"MPA has issued navigational broadcasts asking ships to navigate with caution in the vicinity of the incident," it said.

The authority added it had deployed a craft to conduct a hydrographic survey of the wreck.

Traffic in the Singapore Strait remains unaffected, and MPA is investigating the incident.

The incident comes less than a week after two vessels collided in Singapore territorial waters off Tuas on Saturday.

In that incident, Greece-registered ship Pireas and Malaysian buoy-laying vessel Polaris collided as the former was making its way from Singapore to Tanjung Pelepas in Malaysia.