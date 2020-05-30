Don Don Donki outlets, Junction 8 among public places visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Two Don Don Donki outlets, three supermarkets, a food court, and a market were on Saturday (May 30) added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period.

As part of its daily update, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has been providing information on the places COVID-19 cases had gone to while infectious.



Among the new places added to the list on Saturday were the Don Don Donki outlets at 100AM mall and JEM shopping centre.

Two places at Junction 8 shopping centre - the FairPrice Finest store and Food Junction food court - were added to the list on Saturday as well.

MOH also included the NTUC FairPrice at 414 Yishun Ring Road and the Giant supermarket at 418 Yishun Avenue 11 on the list. The Mayflower Market and Food Centre at 162 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 was also added on Saturday.

The updated list is as follows:

(Table: Ministry of Health)

MOH said on Monday - the first time it released such a list - that these were public places visited by COVID-19 cases for more than 30 minutes while they were infectious.

"As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit," MOH said.



"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history."

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.



The list will be updated on a rolling 14-day basis, which covers one incubation period, and as epidemiological investigations progress, said MOH.

The cases' residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities visited and public transport activities are excluded from the list.



Singapore reported 506 COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 34,366.



Five new community cases were reported on Saturday. One of the new community cases is a Singaporean, one is a permanent resident, two are work permit holders, and the remaining case is a work pass holder.



