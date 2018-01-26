Don't read too much into missing names in office holders' statement, says PM Lee

NEW DELHI: Singaporeans should not read too much into the omission of several Senior Ministers of State from a recent joint statement by 16 office holders on leadership succession, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday (Jan 26).

In the statement issued on Jan 4, the office holders said they were "keenly aware" that leadership succession is "a pressing issue", given that PM Lee has said he intends to step down after the next General Election.

"We are conscious of our responsibility, are working closely together as a team, and will settle on a leader from amongst us in good time," they added.

The statement was signed by 16 of the younger office holders - comprising Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, 10 ministers and five senior ministers of state. The names of Senior Ministers of State Maliki Osman, Lam Pin Min and Amy Khor were absent from the list.

Speaking to reporters at the end of his trip to New Delhi for the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit on Friday, Mr Lee said: "I think a lot was made of the fact that they left out (some of the Senior Ministers of State's) names there. I think they didn't intend to do that, and I don't think you should put a lot of weight on that."

The office holders' statement came after Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong had said on New Year's Eve that having the People's Action Party's fourth generation leadership in place and settled is an "urgent challenge" in 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Writing on Facebook, he also said that he hopes the younger office holders will pick a leader among themselves in six to nine months' time.

But Mr Lee said that he would not be able to say for certain if they would be able to choose a leader in that time frame.

He also said that he does not expect to have new deputy prime ministers appointed after the Budget, which will be delivered on Feb 19.