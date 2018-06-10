Donald Trump set to arrive in Singapore on Sunday evening for Trump-Kim summit

SINGAPORE: United States President Donald Trump is due to arrive on Sunday (Jun 10) evening for his much-anticipated summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday.



The unprecedented meeting is set to take place at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island where talks on denuclearisation of North Korea in exchange for economic help will be on the table.

Advertisement

Mr Trump is making his way to Singapore directly from the G7 summit in Canada, where he described the upcoming meeting as a "mission of peace", for which they had a "one-time shot".



Mr Kim landed in Singapore on Sunday afternoon at about 3pm.

He is expected to stay at the St Regis hotel and Mr Trump at the Shangri-La, both in the Tanglin area within Singapore’s city centre.

Both Mr Trump and Mr Kim will be meeting Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of the summit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Lee will meet Mr Kim on Jun 10 and Mr Trump on Jun 11.



Watch our comprehensive coverage of the Trump-Kim summit live on YouTube from 7am on Tuesday (Jun 12). Subscribe to our channel here.



You can also watch the livestream, and read updates at www.channelnewsasia.com/trumpkimsummit.

