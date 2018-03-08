Donors to be armed with more information through new 'visibility guide', campaign

MCCY will also strengthen smaller charities’ regulatory compliance through co-regulation and more targeted guidance, Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, Sim Ann, announced.

SINGAPORE: The elderly and working adults will be the target of a new campaign by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), aimed at creating a safer environment for giving.

The campaign will be launched in phases from June this year, following the findings of an informed giving survey conducted last year, Senior Minister of State Sim Ann announced on during the ministry's Committee of Supply debate on Thursday (Mar 8).

Materials customised for these two groups could, for example, be hard-copy brochures for the elderly, and posts and references on social media for working adults.

This is on top of ongoing efforts to promote safer giving to the public, like providing an advisory on information to look out for, and questions to ask in relation to online appeals, Ms Sim said.

In a move towards encouraging safer giving and increasing transparency and accountability in the sector, the Commissioner of Charities will develop a “visibility guide” in the middle of this year, she said.

Screenshot from crowdfunding platform Giving.sg.

“This will help charities put out key information such as (the) use of donations and activities of a charity in a simple manner,” she added.

From the middle of this year, MCCY will also strengthen smaller charities’ regulatory compliance through “co-regulation and more targeted guidance”, Ms Sim said.

"We will work with the umbrella bodies to set up shared services, and develop legislative guidance to help charities comply with the regulatory requirements," she said.

A Code of Practice for Crowdfunding Platforms, which MCCY co-developed with key crowdfunding platforms, will be implemented over the course of the year.