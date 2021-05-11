Man admits repeatedly molesting barber as she cut his hair in dormitory

SINGAPORE: A man repeatedly molested a female barber who was cutting his hair at an in-house shop in a foreign workers' dormitory.

Indian national Wilson Selvanson, 32, pleaded guilty on Tuesday (May 11) to two counts of outraging the barber's modesty. Another two similar charges will be considered in sentencing.

The court heard that Selvanson worked as a welder and stayed at a dormitory. The address was redacted from court documents to protect the victim's identity.

The victim was working at the barber shop on Jan 2, 2021, when Selvanson walked in. He said he wanted a hair cut and was told to wait his turn.

At about 8pm, he sat in the barber's chair and the victim asked him how he wished to have his hair cut. He gestured that he wanted his hair cut short.

As the woman began cutting his hair, Selvanson began asking her personal questions such as her age and whether she could remove her face mask as he wanted to see her face.

As she cut Selvanson's hair, he reached out and rubbed her buttock before sliding his hands into her jeans.

The woman told him to stop and he withdrew his hand, but asked her: "Is there a problem?"

The victim was scared but continued to cut his hair. Selvanson then reached under her apron and unbuttoned her jeans before molesting her.

Shocked, the victim immediately knelt down and backed away from Selvanson, pleading with him to stop and said she was scared.

Selvanson then paid her S$6 for the haircut and asked for her mobile number, but the woman refused. She reported the matter to her supervisor and to the police.

Selvanson was subsequently identified with the aid of closed-circuit television footage and dorm management records and was arrested.

The prosecution has called for a year's jail and three strokes of the cane. The judge adjourned the case for sentencing and mitigation to a later date.

For outraging the victim's modesty, Selvanson could be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or given a combination of these punishments.