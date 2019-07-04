Dorm operator, director charged after dorms found in 'filthy' conditions with cockroaches

SINGAPORE: A dormitory operator and its director were charged on Thursday (Jul 4) after several dormitories were found in "filthy and unacceptable" living conditions, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a news release.

Dormitory operator Labourtel Management and its director, 42-year-old Singaporean Parvis Ahamed Mohamed Ghouse, were the first to be prosecuted under the Foreign Employee Dormitories Act.



The Act regulates how large dormitories should be managed and such dormitories are required to obtain a licence to operate.

Labourtel and Parvis face 10 and six charges respectively for failing to comply with the licensing conditions between November 2017 and January 2019.



The breaches were discovered during an inspection of four purpose-built dormitories managed by Labourtel, one of the companies within the MES group.

Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 1 and 2, Blue Stars Dormitory and The Leo were found to have "unsatisfactory living conditions" and were "poorly maintained", MOM said.



There were missing or damaged light fixtures, faulty shower taps, and corroded railings and staircases in the dormitories, according to the ministry. The living conditions in the dorms were "filthy and unacceptable" with cockroaches found in the rooms, it added.



The cases against Labourtel and Parvis have been adjourned to Aug 1. If found guilty, the offender can be fined up to S$50,000 and jailed for up to 12 months for each contravention of the licensing conditions.

