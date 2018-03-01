Signal fault causes delays on Downtown Line

SINGAPORE: Commuters were hit by delays on the Downtown Line on Thursday (Mar 1) due to a signalling fault, SBS Transit said.

At 6.51am, SBS Transit tweeted that train service towards Expo and Bukit Panjang stations was delayed due to a signalling fault.

Commuters could expect up to 15 minutes' delay, the line's operator said, adding that recovery works were in progress.



DTL SVC twds Expo & Bkt Pjg is delayed due to signalling fault. Add'l travel time of up to 15mins may be expected. Recovery works in progress. We are sorry. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) February 28, 2018

At 7.54am, SBS Transit tweeted that free bus services were available between Bugis and Chinatown on both directions.



Add'l travelling time of 15 mins both bounds expected due to Sig fault. Free passing bus service available bw Bugis to Chinatown both bounds are available. We are sorry. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) February 28, 2018

As of 12.30pm, the fault had not been cleared.