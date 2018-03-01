Signal fault causes delays on Downtown Line
SINGAPORE: Commuters were hit by delays on the Downtown Line on Thursday (Mar 1) due to a signalling fault, SBS Transit said.
At 6.51am, SBS Transit tweeted that train service towards Expo and Bukit Panjang stations was delayed due to a signalling fault.
Commuters could expect up to 15 minutes' delay, the line's operator said, adding that recovery works were in progress.
At 7.54am, SBS Transit tweeted that free bus services were available between Bugis and Chinatown on both directions.
As of 12.30pm, the fault had not been cleared.