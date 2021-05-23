Man arrested after allegedly assaulting another commuter on Downtown Line train

SINGAPORE: A 40-year-old man has been arrested for public nuisance and is being investigated for allegedly assaulting another commuter on board an MRT train.

The police were alerted to an incident along the Downtown Line at 10.13am on Sunday (May 23), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said.



"Preliminary investigations revealed that the 40-year-old man and a 24-year-old man had a dispute while they were on the train," said SPF.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 40-year-old man allegedly assaulted the younger man as the dispute escalated.

A video of the assault was shared widely on social media, and shows a man punching and kicking another commuter, who is lying on the floor of the train.



The man will also be investigated for voluntarily causing hurt, said SPF.

SBS Transit, which operates the Downtown Line, said in response to queries from CNA that a staff member on board the train was alerted to "a commotion" and immediately went to the scene.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"He saw the victim alone and asked if he needed medical assistance. The (victim) declined any assistance and said that the aggressor had already alighted. He insisted he was fine and proceeded on with his journey," said Ms Tammy Tan, SBS Transit's senior vice president for corporate communications.

Ms Tan added that SBS Transit will share CCTV footage of the incident with the police.



The police said it would not tolerate acts of violence and will act swiftly to take offenders to task.

"The police would also like to advise members of the public to call '999' if they see an assault taking place. Videos of the incident should be shared with the police quickly, instead of being circulated on social media platforms," said SPF.