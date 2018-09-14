Dozens of flights delayed, cancelled amid Typhoon Mangkhut threat

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: At least five international airlines have announced flight delays and cancellations in anticipation of the super typhoon Mangkhut, which is said to be the strongest this year.

On Friday (Sep 14), Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced it had cancelled 12 flights between Singapore, Hong Kong and San Francisco originally scheduled for Sep 16 to Sep 18.

"We are monitoring the weather situation closely and will provide further updates on SQ890/SQ891 and SQ868/SQ857 departing on 16 September 2018 when details of those flights are confirmed," the national carrier said on its website.





"As of now, all Singapore Airlines or SilkAir flights operating to and from potentially affected stations in Guangzhou and Shenzhen continue to operate as scheduled," it added.

Scoot, the budget airline operated by SIA, also announced the cancellation of 10 flights flying to and from Hong Kong, Macau and Guangzhou on Sep 16, while four flights scheduled for Sep 16 and Sep 17 between the latter two destinations would be delayed.



Malaysia Airlines said it was cancelling six flights to and from Hong Kong that were originally scheduled for Sep 15 and Sep 16.

The Philippine Airlines alone has called off dozens of domestic and international flights scheduled for Sep 14 to Sep 16, including to Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Osaka. Several delays were also announced.

Cebu Pacific Air has similarly cancelled more than 30 flights for Sep 14 to Sep 17, most of them domestic.

Millions in the Philippines are at risk from the super typhoon that is set to smash the northern coast this weekend, potentially bringing floods, landslides and huge waves to the disaster-prone nation.

Thousands have evacuated their homes along the coastline, and businesses and residents in Luzon island have reportedly been boarding up windows and tying down roofs that may be sheared off by sustained winds of 205 kilometres per hour.

Mangkhut is predicted to reach China's southern coast around Sunday, according to the Hong Kong Observatory. The city's residents were reportedly stocking up on everyday items such as fish and vegetables during the week. Some were also setting up flood barriers for their properties.

