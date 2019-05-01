Close ties between PAP, NTUC will continue into 4G leadership: DPM Heng Swee Keat

SINGAPORE: The “close symbiotic relationship” between the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) and the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) will continue into the fourth generation (4G) of leaders and beyond, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Wednesday (May 1) at this year’s May Day Rally.

Speaking to about 1,600 guests, including union leaders and tripartite partners, Mr Heng noted that the close relationship between the labour movement and the PAP goes back decades. Describing the labour movement as the PAP’s “most important partner”, he described how their ties went back to the post-war years.

“The 4G leadership grew up witnessing how this close working relationship between the PAP and the unions has benefitted Singaporeans,” he said. “All of us in the 4G team have been personally involved in the labour movement in one way or another.”

This is Mr Heng’s first speech in his capacity as Deputy Prime Minister, and also the first time a deputy prime minister has made the keynote address at a May Day Rally since 2003, when current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong spoke in his capacity as DPM.

“Today is the first time I’m speaking to you as leader of the next generation of PAP leaders,” said Mr Heng, who is also Minister for Finance. “I renew today the pledge that Mr Lee (Kuan Yew) made at your Modernisation Seminar 50 years ago, and that every prime minister has since renewed.”

The landmark Modernisation Seminar in 1969 marks the labour movement’s decision to fundamentally shift from confrontation to collaboration, and was also when then-Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew had asked if Singapore would suffer if the labour movement were to disappear.

Mr Lee had said then that there is a school of thought that argues it is better not to have trade unions for the rapid industrialisation of an underdeveloped country, but Singapore should not go down that route.

Singapore’s objective is not just industrialisation: While the development of the country is very important, the development of the nature of society is equally important, he had said.

“We do not want our workers submissive, docile, toadying up to the foreman, the foreman to the supervisor and the supervisor to the boss for increments and promotions,” said Mr Heng, quoting Mr Lee. “To survive as a nation and distinct community we have to be a proud and rugged people, or we will fail.

“You can neither be proud nor rugged if you have not got self-respect.”

Reaffirming the Government’s commitment to the labour movement, Mr Heng said that NTUC has given self-respect to every working man and woman in Singapore.

"The movement has guaranteed a man’s right to his own dignity, his dignity as a human being, as a citizen", he said.

Mr Heng added that NTUC backs the PAP because the PAP is pro-people, and has “kept faith” with the unions. At the same time, the PAP treasures its relationship with the NTUC because the NTUC is pro-worker.

“It remains committed to the self-respect of every working man and woman, and believes that the purpose of economic development is to improve the lives of all in the workforce,” he said. “We strive for growth, in order to improve the lives of every Singaporean.

"The labour movement can be assured that the PAP will never abandon the working man and woman."

