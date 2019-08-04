DPM Heng warns of 'fake news' Facebook post using his photo, makes police report

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Saturday (Aug 3) warned of a "scam" that fraudulently uses a photo of him in a Facebook post.

"It is obviously fake news," he said on his Facebook page, adding that he has filed a police report.



"While the link reproduced a Straits Times article word for word, it carries a false headline, and the Facebook post is heavily misleading," DPM said.



There have been similar posts from dubious sources that misuse the names and photographs of ministers and other prominent public personalities, he said.



Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister, advised the public to be wary of these posts, and to avoid engaging with them, especially with requests for personal details such as emails, passwords, or credit card information.

"Anyone who suspects that an investment could be fraudulent or misused for other unlawful activities should report such cases to the Police," he said.



"I strongly urge everyone to be careful online and remain vigilant against such scams."





